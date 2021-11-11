      Weather Alert

Canton Woman to Serve Another Year in Prison for Toddler Death

Nov 11, 2021 @ 4:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman already doing six years on child abuse charges out of Cuyahoga County will do another year’s time.

This, in connection with the same child’s death at a Jackson Township motel back in 2017.

29-year-old Jasmin Nance pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide on Wednesday.

18-month-old Jaiden Buchanan went unresponsive while in the care of Nance at that motel.

The coroner was never able to determine a cause of death in the case.

