Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Woman Trying to Turn Tragic Loss Into Charitable Effort

August 30, 2022 6:53AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young Canton woman who went through a miscarriage before giving birth to a healthy child is trying to start a charity.

That charity would provide stuffed-animal Bereavement Bears to would-be mothers who go through the loss of a child.

Taylor Prelac says her only comfort in that early-COVID period was a stuffed bear given to her

Prelac hopes to begin such a program at Akron Children’s Hospital then expand it.

She has a GoFundMe page.

Popular Posts

1

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs
2

Ryan Reynolds Calls Wife Blake Lively His “Best Friend” As 10th Anniversary Approaches
3

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed
4

Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie Flavor
5

AMC Theaters Bringing Back “Grease” To Honor Olivia Newton-John