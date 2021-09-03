Canton Woman Volunteering for Red Cross in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Among the dozen-plus American Red Cross volunteers from northern Ohio working the Ida aftermath is Mahogany Coward of Canton.
She’s at a middle school serving as a shelter in Baton Rouge, saying conditions are not good, with a generator supplying only so much power.
There’s no running water.
They can’t even get any ice.
About 130 people are at the shelter.
They’re being told the power could be out for weeks.
This is Mahogany’s 19th deployment with the Red Cross.
She’s appreciative to Amazon for giving her the time off to serve, until September 11th anyway.