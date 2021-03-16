      Weather Alert

Canton Working to Keep Skateboarders, Stunt Bikers Out of Centennial Plaza

Mar 16, 2021 @ 4:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s like that first scratch on your new car.

The city of Canton is trying to keep skateboarders and others from using downtown’s Centennial Plaza, because the new, eight-figure facility is getting beaten up.

Riders are chipping concrete off low-level walls and leaving black marks as well.

The scuff marks should wash off.

Signs are posted prohibiting bikes, scooters and more.

Canton Director of Planning Donn Angus says they are installing so-called “skatestoppers” that should help prevent further damage.

There is a skateboard park at Schroyer Avenue and 9th Street SW.

Popular Posts
UK Palace Ends Silence on Harry, Meghan Racism Allegations
Run for Texas Governor Now ‘A Real Consideration,’ Matthew McConaughey Says
500K Disney Fans Want Depp Back For "Pirates 6"
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Love In A Dangerous Time Means Being Mindful Of Your Neighbors
77-Year-Old Substitute Teacher Who Lives In Car Gifted $27,000 Check By Former Student