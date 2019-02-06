“Captain Marvel” Will Be Exclusive on Disney+ After Theater Run
By Sarah
|
Feb 6, 2019 @ 8:46 AM

When Disney’s Disney+ streaming service goes active later this year Captain Marvel will be the first movie from the company that will be exclusive to the service.
This gives a nod to the theory that Disney is looking to capitalize on its other brands once Disney+ officially goes live.
The sub-brands that’ll be exclusive to the service are Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment, and National Geographic.
Do you think this plan will make Disney+ a must have streaming service? Do you already plan on getting the Disney+ service when it goes live?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

First Round Results for Best Love Song Taylor Swift’s Stalker Gets Sentenced Jogger is Attacked By Mountain Lion, Chokes it to Save Himself Valentine’s Day Discounts and Free Food? Yes Please! Ohio Dad USES Son to Clear Snow Off His Car What It Means If You Were Born In The Year Of The Pig
Comments