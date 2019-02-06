“Captain Marvel” Will Be Exclusive on Disney+ After Theater Run

When Disney’s Disney+ streaming service goes active later this year Captain Marvel will be the first movie from the company that will be exclusive to the service.

This gives a nod to the theory that Disney is looking to capitalize on its other brands once Disney+ officially goes live.

The sub-brands that’ll be exclusive to the service are Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment, and National Geographic.

Do you think this plan will make Disney+ a must have streaming service? Do you already plan on getting the Disney+ service when it goes live?