Car Crashes Into Building In Canton

(WHBC) – A car crashed into the front of the Canton Repository building on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:15, and fire department personnel could be seen helping a woman from the vehicle.

She was shaken up, but appeared to be OK.

She was transported to a hospital to be checked out.

The woman apparently was driving north on Market Avenue South when she went off the road, jumped the curb and struck the building.

The building, on Market Avenue South, next door to the WHBC Studios, sustained little damage but the car’s front end was rather crumpled from the impact, and fluids spilled onto the sidewalk.