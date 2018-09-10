Cardi B and Nicki Minaj FIGHT!

Now that is what I called cat fight! Apparently the feud all started a long time ago with Nicki Minaj liking a comment dissing Cardi B, way back in 2017. Many have called the screenshot to be a fake. Later on that same year, Nicki Minaj’s song “Swish Swish” mentioned Cardi B’s husband, Offset. This apparently upset Cardi B.

From there the feud has gone back and forth with slight jabs and dissing across social media. All of this came to a head at the Harper’s Bazaar’s NYFW party. Nicki apparently stepped on Cardi B’s train, ripping her dress. That’s when Cardi B apparently threw a shoe, some of her wig was ripped out, and she got a lump on her head. The two stars never touched each other, so Cardi B’s injuries are more than likely from security intervening.

Crazy!