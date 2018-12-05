Cardi B Announces Separation From Offset

Cardi B has shocked fans by letting them know that her and Offset have split. Cardi posted the announcement as an Instagram video and says that the two have been trying to work things out, but to no avail. She also says the two are still friends and business partners, but are no longer in love. Offset responded to Cardi’s post saying, “Y’all won” as if the whole thing was a joke, but from the looks of Cardi’s video, this isn’t a joke at all. The two recently had a baby girl together, Kulture Kiari Cephus back in July. Do you think that the split is for real this time? Are you one of those who saw this coming eventually?

