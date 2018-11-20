Cardi B Buys Her Mom Dream House in New York

After stating how badly she wanted to buy her mother her dream house, Cardi B finally was able to get her mother a beautiful house in New York.

Cardi gave fans a look at the new home on Instagram, the two-story home featured a media room, gym, and a basement with a fireplace.

Cardi said at one time she was only able to afford a home in the $600,000 price range so she waited until she could afford something nicer. Cardi didn’t mention how much she paid for mama’s crib but it’s probably well into the millions.

What would your dream house look like?