Cardi B Gifts Three-Year-Old Daughter a $48,000 Rainbow Birkin Bag
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)
If you have $48,000 lying around, would you spend it on a gift for a child? Cardi B did when she gifted her three-year-old daughter a rainbow Birkin Bag. She recently shared a pic of this bag when she posted pics of her and Kulture.
The yellow bag has a rainbow on the front made from thousands of Swarovski crystals. In the pic, Kulture also wore blinged-out jewelry and was holding a smartphone. What is the most expensive thing you’ve ever brought a child?