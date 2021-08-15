      Weather Alert

Cardi B Gifts Three-Year-Old Daughter a $48,000 Rainbow Birkin Bag

Aug 15, 2021 @ 12:04pm
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

If you have $48,000 lying around, would you spend it on a gift for a child? Cardi B did when she gifted her three-year-old daughter a rainbow Birkin Bag.  She recently shared a pic of this bag when she posted pics of her and Kulture.

The yellow bag has a rainbow on the front made from thousands of Swarovski crystals. In the pic, Kulture also wore blinged-out jewelry and was holding a smartphone.  What is the most expensive thing you’ve ever brought a child?

Popular Posts
Artists Can Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test at Live Nation Venues
Quentin Tarantino Reveals He Vowed Never To Give His Mum A Penny Of His Film Director
Pizza Hut Expands Partnership with Beyond Meat® to Test New Plant-Based Beyond Pepperoni™ Pizza Topping
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Have One Of These Jobs? You Might Be Surrounded By Psychopaths
14th Annual ‘Wishes Can Happen’ Wish-A-Thon Underway
Connect With Us Listen To Us On