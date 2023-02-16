Career Earnings of 5 Canton Athletes

Plenty of pro athletes have called Canton, Ohio home. From their humble beginnings to the peak of their profession, these 5 Canton athletes have been rewarded handsomely. The follow up to The Net Worth of 5 Canton Celebrities, here’s what we found for the career earnings of these 5 Canton athletes.

The current offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a former wide receiver in the NFL, I would have guessed Brian Hartline to have made more than $18 million. He played for the Miami Dolphins from 2009 to 2014 and had one season with the Cleveland Browns. Brian Hartline graduated as a GlenOak Golden Eagle in 2005 and was born in Canton on November 22, 1986.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Hartline (@brianhartline)

Eric Snow was born in Canton on April 24, 1973. Snow graduated from Canton McKinley High School as a 3 time Bulldogs MVP and headed to Michigan State to play college basketball. He was drafted in the NBA in 1995, where he played until 2008. Snow made a run to the NBA finals with all the teams he played for(Supersonics in 96, 76ers in 01, Cavs in 97) but never won a championship. Kobe Bryan did say that no one guarded him better than Snow.

There is no way this number is right. Although he didn’t play at the highest level, football has made Josh McDaniels a ton of money. Coaching salaries are better hid than the money players make, but this still feels wrong. Though he’s listed as being born in Barberton on April 22, 1976, McDaniels graduated from McKinley High School and is currently the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Between his current salary, his time as the head coach of the Denver Broncos and his run with the Patriots where he was one of the best paid assistant coaches in the NFL, I bet this number is over $20 million. McDaniels has his share of haters but they can’t say he’s broke.



Before Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kosta Koufos was the Greek basketball player most NBA fans knew of. I thought Koufos was born in Greece, but it seems like I was wrong. From what I can find, he was born with dual citizenship of Greece and America in Canton, Ohio on February 24, 1989. Koufos played in the NBA from 2008 -2019. He also has played pro basketball internationally, so the $47 million is probably low.

Born in Canton, Ohio on September 19th, 1991, CJ McCollum is the third GlenOak Golden Eagle on our list of the career earnings of 5 Canton athletes. McCollum still plays in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans. McCollum is a journalism enthusiast and has kept a diary during this season.