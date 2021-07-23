      Weather Alert

Carnage on Stark Highways: 22 Dead This Year, Up 38-Percent

Jul 23, 2021 @ 4:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 22 people have been killed on Stark County’s roads so far in 2021.

The fatality figure at this time last year was 16.

Stark County Safe Communities says they’re finding more drivers are undertaking risky driving behaviors, like excessive speeding.

They say they look at each and every fatal crash for clues on anything that might need to be addressed.

Last year, over 50-percent of fatal crashes involved either alcohol or drugs.

Also, the statewide fatality numbers are up 16-percent.

