Carnation Mall Assist: Alliance Deal with Developer, Marlington Schools
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The hope is to bring the Carnation City Mall back to the shopping mecca it once was.
The city of Alliance has approved a Tax Incremental Financing program for the proposed Cleveland developer that will be purchasing the mall from the city, reducing their taxes, but also supplying funding for improvements made to the facility as well as for the Marlington Local School District.
The mall lies within the district.
The shopping center lost its last major tenant when JC Penney left recently.
The city must pass one more ordinance before property is transferred.