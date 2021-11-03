Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Use Of Her Image In “Tiger King 2”
Carole Baskin does NOT want anything to do with Netflix’s sequel to ‘Tiger King’ — insisting the producers and Netflix cut out all footage of her for the second season.
She just filed suit against producers and Netflix itself, asking a judge to put the kibosh on footage of her and her Big Cat Rescue in the upcoming “Tiger King 2” project.
Carole explains in her lawsuit that all this footage is just unused stuff that didn’t make the cut for ‘Tiger King’ and argues that producers are simply rehashing/repackaging it to make it seem like she’s given new interviews or insight.
That’s not the case at all, so says Carole who claims she never realized she’d be portrayed as a villain in the original ‘Tiger King’ and thinks the whole series ended up undermining her true mission — protecting big cats from folks like Joe Exotic.