Carpool Karaoke: Samuel L. Jackson & Brie Larson Sing A "7 Rings" Duet By Gabe | Mar 7, 2019 @ 2:33 PM The stars of Marvel Studios' 'Captain Marvel', which opens in theatres this weekend, took over James Corden's Carpool Karaoke to show their out of this world talents!