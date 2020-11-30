      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood And John Legend Team Up For ‘Hallelujah’ Video

Nov 30, 2020 @ 3:19pm

Carrie Underwood’s new holiday album, “My Gift”, includes the song “Hallelujah” which is a duet with John Legend. Underwood recently shared the music video for “Hallelujah” and it has more than 1.4 million views.

The video shows Legend at a piano inside an abandoned church and joined by Underwood who came from a snowy forest. You can hear more of Underwood’s holiday album on her Christmas special: “My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood.” on HBO Max on December 3rd. Do you have a favorite Christmas album by a specific artist?

