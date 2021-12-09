Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran And Coldplay Will All Perform On “The Voice” Finale
The Top 5 competitors — Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and Hailey Mia — will perform alongside their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the finale Tuesday of “The Voice”. And several big name artists will also take the stage in the two-hour finale.
John Legend will perform “Hallelujah” with Carrie Underwood off of her Christmas album, My Gift (Special Edition). Former coach Alicia Keys will debuts a special performance of her new song, “Old Memories,” from her new album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked), a double album due out Dec. 10.
Season 21 Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran will sing “Shivers,” Coldplay will present a very special performance of “My Universe,” their Billboard-topping collaboration with BTS, and Walker Hayes will make his Voice debut with a performance of his smash hit country crossover, “Fancy Like.”
Plus, Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll will be on hand to introduce their Sing 2 co-stars, Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly, performing a duet of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” alongside The Voice‘s Top 13 artists!
The Voice season 21 finale airs Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.