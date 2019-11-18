Carroll County Deputy Involved in Fatal Shooting of Area Man this Weekend

CARROLL COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities and investigators have little to say about the shooting related death of a Carroll County man that involved a Sheriff’s deputy this weekend.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation with the Attorney General’s office is currently investigating the incident. BCI Senior Public Information Officer Steve Irwin could not give many details but did confirm how things started.
“The incident started with a traffic stop,” Irwin told WHBC News.
It ended with the death of 41 year old Robert Sikon III. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department says the incident took place at 11:43 AM on Saturday at the intersection of Waynesburg and Arrow roads.