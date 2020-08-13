Carroll Deputy Charged in 2019 Shooting Death of Carrollton Man
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The shooting death of a 41-year-old Carrollton man last November results in voluntary manslaughter charges for a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy.
29-year-old Jacob Baker was charged in an indictment handed up by a county grand jury on Wednesday.
He shot Robert Sikon III to death after Sikon refused to exit the car during the traffic stop, then ran away from the officer.
The gunshots were fired in an apparent altercation.
Sikon was wanted on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Sikon’s family has also filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in the case.