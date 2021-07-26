Carroll Deputy Found Not Guilty in 2019 Shooting Death
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 30-year-old Carroll County sheriff’s deputy charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Carrollton man during an arrest attempt in 2019 has been found not guilty.
Deputy Jacob Baker was on trial in Carrollton last week in the death of 41-year-old Robert Sikon III.
Baker shot Sikon after the two struggled following a traffic stop at Waynesburg and Arrow Roads in November of 2019.
Baker believed Sikon had a gun.
It was later determined he did not.