      Weather Alert

Carroll Man Given 20 Years to Life in Horrific Death of Roommate

Mar 24, 2022 @ 2:23pm

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice meted out in the case of the man accused of setting his roommate on fire and killing him.

That man has been sentenced to 20 years to life.

54-year-old Arlen Atkinson pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and arson charges.

It was in connection with the death of Scot Hupp at a group home at Bellflower and Lilly Roads in Brown township.

The family of Hupp reportedly told Atkinson at the sentencing hearing that they were able to forgive him.

Atkinson was initially deemed not competent to stand trial, but was restored to competency with treatment.

Popular Posts
More Grammy Performers Announced
There Will Be Two “Bachelorettes” Next Season
‘Please Don’t Stop Donating’: Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Announce They’ve Raised $30+ Million For Ukraine, Set New Goal
Britney Spears Returns To Instagram
Dairy Queen Celebrates Free Cone Day On March 21, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On