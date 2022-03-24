Carroll Man Given 20 Years to Life in Horrific Death of Roommate
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice meted out in the case of the man accused of setting his roommate on fire and killing him.
That man has been sentenced to 20 years to life.
54-year-old Arlen Atkinson pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and arson charges.
It was in connection with the death of Scot Hupp at a group home at Bellflower and Lilly Roads in Brown township.
The family of Hupp reportedly told Atkinson at the sentencing hearing that they were able to forgive him.
Atkinson was initially deemed not competent to stand trial, but was restored to competency with treatment.