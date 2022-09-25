Carroll Mourns Death of County Sheriff

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Word came over the weekend of the death of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams.

Our Jordan Williams reports on his news page that the sheriff passed away early Saturday morning.

Calling hours are Thursday and the funeral Friday morning at the Bell-Herron School building in Carrollton, in the gymnasium.

Sheriff Williams was hired as a dispatcher by the department in 1969, also serving as a Carrollton police officer until he was elected sheriff in 2005.

commissioners are expected to name an interim sheriff on Monday, then the county Democratic Central Committee has 45 days to name a new sheriff.