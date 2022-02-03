      Weather Alert

Carroll Woman Found Not Guilty of Murdering Boyfriend Last Year

Feb 3, 2022 @ 3:45pm

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Carroll County woman has been acquitted on murder charges after a trial this week.

34-year-old Audrey Cole was accused of killing her 32-year-old boyfriend Matthew Mott back in May of 2021 in their home near Mechanicstown.

But jurors essentially believed Cole was protecting herself as Mott attacked her, even slamming her head through a wall at one point.

Cole’s attorneys had said their defendant was trying to leave the house with a rifle when she encountered Mott again, killing him.

Popular Posts
Lay’s Enlists Seth Rogan And Paul Rudd For First Super Bowl Ad In 17 Years
‘This Is Us’ Cast Does Epic Celine Dion Tik Tok Challenge
Kanye West Has A Unique Way To Help The Homeless With His New Clothing Line
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Glass Animals & more up for UK's 'NME' Awards
Hard Mtn Dew Baja Blast Flavor Adds Alcohol to Taco Bell Favorite
Connect With Us Listen To Us On