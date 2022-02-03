Carroll Woman Found Not Guilty of Murdering Boyfriend Last Year
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Carroll County woman has been acquitted on murder charges after a trial this week.
34-year-old Audrey Cole was accused of killing her 32-year-old boyfriend Matthew Mott back in May of 2021 in their home near Mechanicstown.
But jurors essentially believed Cole was protecting herself as Mott attacked her, even slamming her head through a wall at one point.
Cole’s attorneys had said their defendant was trying to leave the house with a rifle when she encountered Mott again, killing him.