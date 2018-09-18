Casket Found in Akron, Goes for A Ride
By Sarah Peters
|
Sep 18, 2018 @ 7:18 AM
Funeral home with plenty of different coffins

Imagine driving down the street… and you see a casket put out on the curb? That’s exactly what Matt Ulichney saw when he was driving down Crosby Street in Akron with his wife! So, they did what any person would do… they stopped and loaded it into the back of their pick-up truck! Now, don’t worry. Once they opened the casket they didn’t find anyone’s long-lost loved one inside; the casket was empty.

You might be asking what the couple is planning on doing with their new found treasure, albeit a morbid one. They plan on displaying it at the Gypsy Caravan Flea on Oct. 14.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ariana Grande Adopts a Micro Pig! Lakewood Girl’s Unicorn Stolen! Emmy Winners, and a Proposal?! Matthew Perry Has Been Hospitalized all Summer?! The 70th Annual Emmy’s is Tonight! Buffalo Bills So Bad, Vontae Davis Retires at Halftime