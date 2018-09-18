Casket Found in Akron, Goes for A Ride

Imagine driving down the street… and you see a casket put out on the curb? That’s exactly what Matt Ulichney saw when he was driving down Crosby Street in Akron with his wife! So, they did what any person would do… they stopped and loaded it into the back of their pick-up truck! Now, don’t worry. Once they opened the casket they didn’t find anyone’s long-lost loved one inside; the casket was empty.

You might be asking what the couple is planning on doing with their new found treasure, albeit a morbid one. They plan on displaying it at the Gypsy Caravan Flea on Oct. 14.