Cassie Ventura Responds To Release Of Video Showing Diddy Attacking Her

Cassie Ventura issued a statement on Instagram responding to CNN airing a video capturing Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her in 2016. Cassie thanked everyone who has shown her love and support, never mentioning Combs by name.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue,” “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie.”

The statute of limitations has passed for criminal charges, but legal analysts say the footage may come into play with current investigations ongoing involving the Homeland Security raid on his home.

A makeup artist for the former couple is talking to Extra about what she witnessed working with them.