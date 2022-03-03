      Weather Alert

Cast Of ‘The Batman’ Talk Fan Theories

Mar 3, 2022 @ 12:01pm

Vanity Fair gathered the cast of “The Batman”, hitting theaters tomorrow, to go through some fan theories from Reddit.

Rob Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright take turns reading, confirming or denying theories like:

  • Is the film set in a multiverse where Rob is playing Thomas Wayne, not Bruce Wayne?
  • Are the Riddler and Bruce Wayne related?
  • How often does Rob lurk on fan theory forums on Reddit?
  • Are Selina’s “nine lives” a direct reference to her various disguises?
