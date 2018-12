american short hair cat waiting on working desk of online shopping with laptop computer and camera with Packaged to be shipped Global shipping and delivery concept

Cats and coffee, what could be better? The affoCAT Cat Cafe will be officially opening it’s doors on January 2nd, in Treemont, Cleveland. Customers will be able to sip coffee, read books or work while interacting with roaming cats.

The best part? All the cats at the facility will be up for adoption! Probably best to stay away if you’re not in the market to go home with a furry friend, but it could also serve as a great escape or even stress reliever.

Will you be visiting?