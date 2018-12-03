Cat-Friendly Dog Breeds!

Do you have a dog OR a cat, and now you want a dog AND a cat? Here are the dog breeds that get along well with cats. This comes from the American Kennel Club:
First, think about getting a beagle. They’re very friendly around all animals, and have an easygoing attitude. And even though you may see a beagle chase a cat outside from time to time, indoors, they won’t keep that same energy.
Another dog that gets along well with cats: A Labrador retriever. They’re outgoing, but also very gentle, and get along well with cats.
If you want a small dog, try a Papillon. Papillon is French for butterfly – and you may recognize this dog because it has big, fluttery ears. It’s also called a Continental Toy Spaniel. The Kennel Club says it’s the dog versions of your friend who invites you to every social gathering. This breed welcomes any and all friends.
Golden retrievers are another breed that’s typically gentle with cats, even when playing, and will just consider the cat a part of its family.
Finally, if you want a dog that gets along well with cats, try a Japanese Chin. The breed has even been described as a “cat in a dog suit” because of their cat-like agility. They’re even-tempered and adaptable to new members in the family.