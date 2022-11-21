Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Catholic Diocese to Drop Newspaper, Add Magazine-Style, Web Publications

November 21, 2022
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The biweekly newspaper of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown for 77 years is about to become a victim of the times.

The last Catholic Exponent will be delivered in February, with the news of the six-county diocese to be found in a combined publication/website-style tool to be known as the Catholic Echo starting in the Spring.

The magazine-style printed publication will be delivered to Catholic homes about ten times per year.

