Catholic Diocese to Drop Newspaper, Add Magazine-Style, Web Publications

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The biweekly newspaper of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown for 77 years is about to become a victim of the times.

The last Catholic Exponent will be delivered in February, with the news of the six-county diocese to be found in a combined publication/website-style tool to be known as the Catholic Echo starting in the Spring.

The magazine-style printed publication will be delivered to Catholic homes about ten times per year.