Cavs and Bucks Reportedly Agree To a Trade By WHBC | Dec 7, 2018 @ 6:22 PM Various media outlets are reporting that the Cavaliers have agreed to trade George Hill and Sam Dekker to the Milwaukee Bucks for Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, a protected future 1st round draft pick and second round pick.