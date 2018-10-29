Cavs Fire Tyronn Lue

After numerous media outlets reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers would fire head coach Tyronn Lue, the team confirmed the reports with a press release on Sunday afternoon that Lue indeed had been relieved of his duties.
After losing LeBron James to the Lakers in free agency, the Cavaliers have started this season losing their first six games and the front office felt it was time to make a head coaching change.
Here is the official Cavaliers release:
|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Sunday, October 28, 2018
CAVALIERS MAKE HEAD COACHING CHANGE
TYRONN LUE RELEASED AND ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH LARRY DREW BECOMES INTERIM HEAD COACH
CLEVELAND – Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue was released today by the team. Associate Head Coach
Larry Drew has been named interim head coach. The announcement was made from Cleveland Clinic Courts by
Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman.
“This was a very difficult decision. It is especially so, considering Coach Lue’s time with us over the last four years,
including four straight trips to the NBA Finals,” said Altman. “We have respect and great admiration for Ty, not only
as a coach, but a person. We thank him for the many ways he has contributed to our success, wish him the best and
he will always be remembered for leading a very special Cavs team back against the odds to win the title in 2016.
This is a different team equation, though, and one that we felt needed a different voice and approach that required
this change.”
Coach Lue joined the Cavaliers coaching staff in June of 2014 as associate head coach. He was promoted to head
coach in January of 2016, thus becoming the 20th head coach in franchise history. As head coach of the Cavaliers, he
had a combined regular season record of 128-83 (.606) and a 41-20 (.672) mark in the playoffs.
Drew was named associate head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers in September of 2016. He spent his first two
seasons with the Cavaliers as an assistant coach (2014-2016), including the 2015-16 campaign when Cleveland won
the NBA championship.
Before his arrival in Cleveland, Drew served as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013-14. Prior to that, he
was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2010 through 2013, where he compiled a 128-102 (.557) overall record
and led the Hawks to the postseason in each of his three campaigns on the bench.