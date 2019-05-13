Cavs Have A New Head Coach

It looks like Cavs owner Dan Gilbert was finally able to lure that big time college head coach from the state of Michigan to Cleveland after all. Various reports say that John Beilein has agreed to leave Michigan to sign a 5-year deal to become the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gilbert has tried unsuccessfully in recent years to pull another Michigan man from the college ranks in Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, so instead he set his sights on the Wolverines head man and convinced him to leave Ann Arbor.

The 66 year old Beilein confirmed via Twitter that he was leaving his post at Michigan:

Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years. Our fans , alums , leaders, players and students are AMAZING It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did! Go Blue Forever! #GoBlue

He led the Wolverines to one National Championship game(2018), two Final Fours and four Big Ten tournament and regular-season titles in his 12-year run in Ann Arbor. Before taking the Michigan job he was the head coach at West Virginia and with current Cavs assistant general manager Mike Gansey playing for him, Beilein took West Virginia to an Elite Eight and two Sweet Sixteen appearances. Beilein also led two other division one programs to the NCAA tournament, Canisius and Richmond.

Reports say that the Cavaliers plan to surround Beilein with an experienced staff of NBA assistants. Possibilities include former Canton Charge head coaches Jordi Fernandez and Alex Jensen, as well as other assistant coaches around the league with former Cavs ties.