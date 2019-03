Last night, the Cavs had some special guests in the audience. In honor of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness month, people with different challenges and disabilities were invited to attend last night’s game, along with their families.

At halftime, about 30 people got to go down to the court and give the players high fives! The team worked with The Arc of Ohio, a non-profit advocacy group, to bring their special guests and their families to the game.

