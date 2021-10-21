      Weather Alert

Cavs Lose Season Opener At Memphis

Oct 20, 2021 @ 11:09pm

The Cavaliers opened the 2021-22 season last night with a 132-121 loss at Memphis.

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant led all scorers with 37.

Jared Allen lead the Cavs with 25 points ona perfect 11 of 11 shooting from the field.

3rd overall pick Evan Mobley, in his NBA and Cavs debut, scored 17 points, grabbed 9 rebounds & dished out 6 assists.

Next up for the Cavs, their home opener Friday night against Charlotte, and you hear that game on News-Talk 1480 WHBC at 7pm.

