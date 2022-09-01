Cavs Reportedly Trading For Donovan Mitchell

Various media reports including @wojespn, @ShamsCharania and @ChrisFedor have the Cavaliers trading for Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who turns 26 next week.

Cleveland reportedly will give up Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, rookie first round pick Ochai Agbaji, 3 future unprotected first round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and pick swaps in 2026 and 2028 in exchange for the 3-time all-star who is a career 24 points per game scorer.

To make the deal work Sexton agreed to a reported 4 year-$72 million dollar contract.

Mitchell is signed through 2025 and will make a total of $97.7 million dollars over those 3 seasons. He also has a player option for the 2025-26 season at $37 million dollars.

The Cavs were an Eastern Conference “Play-In” team this past season going (44-38) and losing both “Play-In” games to Brooklyn and Atlanta.