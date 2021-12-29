Cavs Rubio Out For The Season
(official Cavs release)
Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio left Tuesday night’s road game at New Orleans in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury and did not return to action. Further examination of the injury postgame and a MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Rubio will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season and his status will be updated as appropriate.
The veteran point guard was averaging 13.1 points per game and 6.6 assists per contest for the Cavs.