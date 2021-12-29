      Weather Alert

Cavs Rubio Out For The Season

Dec 29, 2021 @ 5:58pm

(official Cavs release)

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio left Tuesday night’s road game at New Orleans in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury and did not return to action. Further examination of the injury postgame and a MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Rubio will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season and his status will be updated as appropriate.

The veteran point guard was averaging 13.1 points per game and 6.6 assists per contest for the Cavs.

