CDC, FDA Officially Recommend Third Booster Shot After Eight Months

Aug 18, 2021 @ 6:09pm

U.S. Health officials are officially recommending that Americans get a third vaccine shot. The booster shot should be received 8 months after the second shot – meaning the first round of boosters will begin next month for the earliest vaccine recipients. The third booster shot applies to people who got the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.  Officials are still gathering data on the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to determine when or if booster shots will be necessary. Have you been expecting a third shot to be recommended?  Which vaccine did you get?

