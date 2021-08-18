CDC, FDA Officially Recommend Third Booster Shot After Eight Months
U.S. Health officials are officially recommending that Americans get a third vaccine shot. The booster shot should be received 8 months after the second shot – meaning the first round of boosters will begin next month for the earliest vaccine recipients. The third booster shot applies to people who got the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Officials are still gathering data on the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to determine when or if booster shots will be necessary. Have you been expecting a third shot to be recommended? Which vaccine did you get?