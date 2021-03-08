      Weather Alert

CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Can Gather Without Masks

Mar 8, 2021 @ 1:55pm

The CDC has some good news for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus – you’re free to gather without wearing a mask. On Monday, the agency shared new guidelines for people who were fully vaccinated – meaning at least two weeks have passed since getting your final vaccine dose.

 

Fully vaccinated people can safely gather indoors in small groups with others who are also vaccinated – as long as no one in the group has an increased risk of severe illness. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask in public or around people who are not yet fully vaccinated – and against medium or large-sized gatherings. More information can be found at CDC.gov. What’s the first thing you plan to do once you’re fully vaccinated?

