CDC Issues New Guidelines For Reopening Schools
The CDC has released new guidelines for reopening schools in the fall, focused on getting children back in the classroom. Guidelines include: Keeping students in small groups or ‘pods’ with the same teacher, and not mixing with other groups. Students should be kept six feet apart and not share supplies or other objects. Face coverings and regular hand-washing are encouraged. Serving lunch in individual classrooms instead of a large cafeteria. According to the paper, school-aged children are less likely to contract or spread the virus and less likely to become severely ill if infected. It also warns that extended closures can damage a child’s learning and development of social skills. How do you plan on handling the start of the school year? Can classrooms be handled safely?