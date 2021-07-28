CDC Recommends Indoor Mask Wearing in 23 Ohio Counties, Not Stark
ATLANTA, Georgia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC has a county-by-county list across the country, recommending mask wearing in those counties where transmission of the virus is “substantial” or “high”.
23 Ohio counties fit those categories, but not Stark or any nearby counties, with the exception of Mahoning and Columbiana.
Here is the transmission level as of the one week period ending Sunday July 25:
Stark, Summit, Carroll, Portage, Wayne Counties – Moderate
Columbiana County – High
Mahoning County – Substantial
Holmes County – Low