      Weather Alert

CDC Recommends Indoor Mask Wearing in 23 Ohio Counties, Not Stark

Jul 28, 2021 @ 5:58am

ATLANTA, Georgia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC has a county-by-county list across the country, recommending mask wearing in those counties where transmission of the virus is “substantial” or “high”.

23 Ohio counties fit those categories, but not Stark or any nearby counties, with the exception of Mahoning and Columbiana.

Here is the transmission level as of the one week period ending Sunday July 25:

Stark, Summit, Carroll, Portage, Wayne Counties – Moderate

Columbiana County – High

Mahoning County – Substantial

Holmes County – Low

