      Weather Alert

CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving

Nov 20, 2020 @ 6:51am
face masks COVID

On Thursday, the CDC issued its strongest warning yet – please stay home this Thanksgiving.

The agency is urging Americans to avoid any Thanksgiving travel, as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all surge to record highs. For those that do host a Turkey Day gathering, the CDC recommends holding it outside if possible, using facemasks and social distancing, and having just one person serve the food.

CDC official Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz said “The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people in your household”. Have you changed your Thanksgiving plans for this year?  Is it really feasible to keep people six feet apart at all times?

TAGS
CDC Covid Pandemic thanksgiving virus
