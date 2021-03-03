      Weather Alert

CDC Website Is Now In The Zombie Apocalypse Prep Business

Mar 3, 2021 @ 10:07am

What started as a clever campaign to educate while riding the wave of zombie pop culture spotlight, has turned into a pretty solid primer on how to survive the living dead…and the living themselves.

The CDC has reorganized their website to include a page full of resources for making the most of the end of days. From survival resources to how to prepare your classroom.

The most important things though, aren’t anything you’ll find in a prep guide, it’s the undead friends you’ll make along the way.

Check out the CDC’s Zombie Preparedness page

Popular Posts
'Frasier' Revival Is A Go At Paramount+
Mr. Potato Head Is Going Gender Neutral
BTS
Artists Show Support For BTS Amid Racist Remarks By German Radio Host
Kelly Clarkson Says She's Written 60 New Songs During Divorce Process
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Nina West's Troublesome Party With Jimmy Kimmel