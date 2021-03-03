CDC Website Is Now In The Zombie Apocalypse Prep Business
What started as a clever campaign to educate while riding the wave of zombie pop culture spotlight, has turned into a pretty solid primer on how to survive the living dead…and the living themselves.
The CDC has reorganized their website to include a page full of resources for making the most of the end of days. From survival resources to how to prepare your classroom.
The most important things though, aren’t anything you’ll find in a prep guide, it’s the undead friends you’ll make along the way.
Check out the CDC’s Zombie Preparedness page