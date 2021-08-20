      Weather Alert

Cedar Point: Top Thrill Dragster Closed for Season Following Accident

Aug 20, 2021 @ 4:27am

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cedar Point roller coaster associated with serious injuries to a patron last Sunday will be shut down for the rest of the season.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety and Fairs has been joined by others in trying to determine what went wrong.

A train on the Top Thrill Dragster when a piece apparently fell off of it.

We don’t know the victim’s name, the nature of her injuries, or her condition.

