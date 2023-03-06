Photo: Getty Images

On March 8th, the world celebrates International Women’s Day. This day is dedicated to recognizing the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. It is also a day to call for gender equality and women’s rights. From Canton, Ohio to the rest of the world, we celebrate International Women’s Day

The history of International Women’s Day

The history of International Women’s Day dates back to the early 1900s, when women in Europe and the United States started campaigning for better working conditions and the right to vote. In 1908, the first Women’s Day was observed in the United States, with thousands of women marching through New York City to demand better pay and shorter working hours. The following year, the Socialist Party of America declared National Women’s Day.

In 1910, a conference of working women from around the world was held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The conference was organized by the International Socialist Women’s Conference, and it was there that the idea of an International Women’s Day was first proposed. The following year, on March 19, 1911, International Women’s Day was celebrated for the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

Over the years, International Women’s Day has grown in significance and scope. Today, it is observed in countries all over the world, and it has become a focal point for women’s rights activists, politicians, and organizations. The United Nations has designated International Women’s Day as an official holiday, and it is also recognized by governments, non-governmental organizations, and corporations.

International Women’s Day 2023

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is “Embrace Equity” This theme encourages people to challenge gender bias, stand against discriminations in all forms, and to seek and create inclusion. Equality is the goal and equity is the path towards it.

How to celebrate International Women’s Day

There are many ways to celebrate International Women’s Day. Some people organize marches and demonstrations to raise awareness of women’s issues. Others hold conferences and seminars to discuss the challenges facing women in their communities and around the world. Still, others take a more personal approach, by reaching out to the women in their lives and showing appreciation for their contributions.

One of the most important ways to mark International Women’s Day is to take action to support women’s rights and equality. This could involve advocating for policies and programs that promote gender equality, or it could mean supporting organizations that work to advance women’s rights. It could also mean taking steps in our own lives to challenge gender stereotypes and biases.

International Women’s Day is a powerful reminder of the progress that has been made towards gender equality, as well as the work that still needs to be done. It is a day to celebrate the achievements of women, and to recommit ourselves to the ongoing struggle for equality and justice.