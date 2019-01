In a new twist to the month of ‘JanuHAIRY’ where women are being encouraged to grow out the hair on their body now people are adding some color to the trend. Literally! You can blame hair stylist Caitlin Ford for helping to kick off the trend.

Ford posted a pic of a client sporting rainbow armpit hair for Pride weekend and the internet has followed suit. Miley Cyrus is a fan of the trend and has even been spotted sporting her own unicorn hair pits.