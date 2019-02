What better way to celebrate than with some pizza specials. Domino’s Pizza is offering a large three-topping pizza for $7.99. They are also giving out tons of rewards including $500 worth of pizza.

Papa John’s is offering any large specialty pizza for $12. They have also brought back their Philly Cheesesteak pizza. Blaze pizza is offering 2 pepperoni pizzas for $10. Pizza Hut is offering a large two-topping pizza for $8.