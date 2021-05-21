      Weather Alert

Celebrate Summer With A Family Reunion…We’ll Provide The Meal!

May 21, 2021 @ 10:32am

We know it’s been a long time since many families were able to gather, share stories, hug each other and just relax and enjoy a meal together. Now that life has started to return to normal, we want to celebrate by giving you a catered meal that gives your entire family an excuse to get together around the dinner table…or picnic table…or fire pit.

Starting Monday May 24th, you can enter for a chance to win a catered meal from That Little Italian Kitchen for up to 30 PEOPLE! No sweating over a hot oven, worrying about groceries or wondering if a dish came out edible. We’ll cover the food, you just get everyone together.

It’s time to celebrate and be together, not worry about cooking for everyone!

 

