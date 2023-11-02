Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Celine Dion Makes First Public Appearance In 3 Years

November 2, 2023 11:01AM EDT
It’s been three years since Celine Dion has made any public appearances, and a hockey game in Las Vegas was the site. She visited the locker room and meet some of the players while attending the Las Vegas Knights and Montreal Canadians game. The Canadians are her hometown team, and lost the matchup.

Dion stepped away from the spotlight to battle her Stiff Person Syndrome that caused her to be unable to perform.

