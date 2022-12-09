Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Celine Dion Shares Emotional Message About Her Rare Neurological Disease

December 9, 2022 4:13PM EST
Share

Celine Dion shared a heartbreaking message with fans updating followers on a recent health challenge she’s been facing.

She’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disease that is incurable, and is preventing her from singing “the way I used to.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Dion says the condition affects one in a million people and causes debilitating muscle spasms that keep her from walking and singing. While Dion hopes to return to the stage, the singer focuses on her health and will postpone her European tour stops that were slated to start in February.

Popular Posts

1

The Last Elton John Giveaway Ever
2

The 12 Days Of Mixmas
3

The Significance Of The 2022 Massillon Tigers Football Season
4

The Best Christmas Lights In Northeast Ohio
5

A “Harry Potter” TV Series Could Be In The Works