Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Celine Dion’s Sister Gives Update On Her Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

September 5, 2023 10:25AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, says her famous sister is still battling the exhaustive pain caused by Stiff-Person Syndrome. She said it’s really difficult, because “There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”

She went on to explain what that pain is like, saying “You know how people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or calf?  It’s a bit like that but in all muscles.”  Celine has a team of doctors working with her as her other sister, Linda, is staying with her in Las Vegas.

Popular Posts

1

Miley Cyrus says old picture of herself with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato proves she’s bisexual
2

“Give it to Me” again: Justin Timberlake, Timbaland and Nelly Furtado reteam for “Keep Going Up!”
3

Mix 94-1's hookin' you up with BARBIE
4

Music notes: Madonna, Post Malone & more
5

Watch baby Harry Styles and the rest of One Direction in unseen ‘X-Factor’ footage